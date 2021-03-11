Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Achieves Market Cap of $4.13 Million

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on popular exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $335,401.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.51 or 0.00518110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071892 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.76 or 0.00543183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Token Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Seigniorage Shares Token Trading

