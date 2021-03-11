Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Sells $67,640.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SEM opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

