Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stake Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775,484 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.56% of Select Medical worth $57,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 76,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $2,600,762.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,064,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,192,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 484,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,504,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.88. 7,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.29.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

