Selfkey Price Tops $0.0091 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $36.24 million and $8.68 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00051889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00013435 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00703987 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.