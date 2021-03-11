SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, an increase of 235.2% from the February 11th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.67.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

