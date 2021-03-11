Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.96

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 16933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

