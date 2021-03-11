Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.96

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.96 and last traded at $61.88, with a volume of 16933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.68.
Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 175.7% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
