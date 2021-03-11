Senseonics’ (SENS) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Senseonics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Senseonics by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senseonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.