Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.12). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRTS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

SRTS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 86,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,558. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

