Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Cap Tops $49.86 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $49.86 million and $31.58 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00017529 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005634 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010956 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.