Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Up to $22.00

Shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $25.26. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 396 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $43.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequential Brands Group stock. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group accounts for about 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Sequential Brands Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

