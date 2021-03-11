Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Lifted to Buy at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.50. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MCRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 4.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

