Serum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $145.55 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. One Serum coin can currently be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00010296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a total market cap of $293.03 million and approximately $145.55 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.34 or 0.00496016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00584908 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074118 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars.

