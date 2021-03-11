ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.69.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $464.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $517.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

