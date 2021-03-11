ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Lifted by Morse Asset Management Inc

Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $22.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $552.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 131.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

