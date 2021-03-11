ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to announce earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $747,180.00. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,254,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,286,000 after buying an additional 369,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,052,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,831,000 after buying an additional 342,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $11,163,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 257,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 889,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after buying an additional 149,308 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

