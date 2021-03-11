ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Position Raised by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $55.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $56.41.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. Analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,977,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Company insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

