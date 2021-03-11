Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) Short Interest Update

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYEV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the February 11th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SYEV remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09. Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Seychelle Environmental Technologies

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure.

