Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS SIELY opened at $7.27 on Thursday. Shanghai Electric Group has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
