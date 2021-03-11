Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

SMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,614,636.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $216,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 866,182 shares in the company, valued at $10,879,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth about $4,589,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 395,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 million and a P/E ratio of 197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

