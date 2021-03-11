Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $36.24

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $40.32. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

