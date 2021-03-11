Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

NYSE SJR opened at $18.85 on Thursday. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJR shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

