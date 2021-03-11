Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Shares Up 16.6%

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)’s stock price shot up 16.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.36 and last traded at C$7.23. 1,119,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 746,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCL. TD Securities upped their target price on Shawcor from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Cormark set a C$5.50 target price on Shawcor in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial raised Shawcor from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Shawcor from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$516.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

