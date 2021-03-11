Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.17% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.42%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

