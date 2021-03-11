Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shenzhou International Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 5,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.
About Shenzhou International Group
