Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.5% from the February 11th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.45. 5,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945. Shenzhou International Group has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64.

About Shenzhou International Group

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. The company also produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. In addition, it is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

