Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

SFT opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. Equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

