Shift Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,610 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,777 call options.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SFT. DA Davidson began coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $9.30. 42,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

