Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.
NYSE FOUR traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. 24,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $83.60.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
