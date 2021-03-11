Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

NYSE FOUR traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. 24,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $387,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.