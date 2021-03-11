Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.50

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.50 and last traded at $88.95, with a volume of 24758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.79.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

