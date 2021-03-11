Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,930. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $84.70.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
