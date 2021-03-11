Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $7.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,930. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $67,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

