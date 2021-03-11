Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SHMUY opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $35.19.

About Shimizu

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

