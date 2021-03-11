Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SHMUY opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $35.19.
About Shimizu
