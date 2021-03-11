ShipChain (SHIP) Price Down 28.4% Over Last 7 Days

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. ShipChain has a market cap of $621,268.58 and approximately $36.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00052535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00703416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

ShipChain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.