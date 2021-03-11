Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,022. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

