Shop Apotheke Europe’s (SAEYY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAEYY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY remained flat at $$22.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 976. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

