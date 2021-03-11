Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Shopify were worth $18,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after acquiring an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth about $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after acquiring an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $223,602,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,072.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 683.08, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,273.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

