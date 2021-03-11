Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Grows By 414.3%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. AB Volvo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.473 per share. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.