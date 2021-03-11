Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Decreases By 80.0%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on AAVMY. Morgan Stanley downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.