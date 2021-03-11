Short Interest in Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Rises By 435.4%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 435.4% from the February 11th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 139.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Altium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

OTCMKTS ALMFF opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Altium has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Electronic Parts, Search and Discovery segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers communities; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

