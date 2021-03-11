Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Expands By 506.8%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 506.8% from the February 11th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $73.70 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $78.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.13 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.