Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Rises By 400.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in América Móvil stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE AMOV opened at $13.08 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $15.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

