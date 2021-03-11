Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Declines By 81.5%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Andes Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Andes Gold

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

