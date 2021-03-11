Short Interest in Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Declines By 81.5%

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Andes Gold has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Andes Gold
Further Reading: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.