Short Interest in AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Declines By 78.7%

AppSwarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 78.7% from the February 11th total of 470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,878,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SWRM stock remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Thursday. 28,511,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,021,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02. AppSwarm has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06.

About AppSwarm

AppSwarm, Inc, a technology development and incubation company, focuses on the development of mobile applications and technology. The company offers end-to-end services for mobile application development across various platforms, including Apple iPhone, RIM s BlackBerry, Google s Android, and Microsoft s Windows Mobile.

