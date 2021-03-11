Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Drops By 80.0%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ARCW stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. ARC Group Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.
ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile
