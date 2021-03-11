Short Interest in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Drops By 80.0%

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ARCW stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. ARC Group Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

