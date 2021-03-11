Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Increases By 245.2%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 245.2% from the February 11th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ascot Resources from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOTVF opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

