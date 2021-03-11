Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Expands By 298.3%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 298.3% from the February 11th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 756,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) by 242.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,428 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APWC stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

