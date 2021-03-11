Short Interest in ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Expands By 400.0%

ASM Pacific Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $50.94.
ASM Pacific Technology Company Profile
