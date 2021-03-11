Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Expands By 337.0%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 337.0% from the February 11th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Atlantia stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.56 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

