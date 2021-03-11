Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Drops By 82.3%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 402,500 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the February 11th total of 2,274,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,673,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

