Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declines By 81.7%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the February 11th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,205 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $42,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,705 shares of company stock valued at $178,615. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 10,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,008. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

