Short Interest in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Increases By 228.6%

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% during the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 149,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCTG Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in BCTG Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTG opened at $11.26 on Thursday. BCTG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

