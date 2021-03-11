Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 83.2%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the February 11th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,725,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

